Pakistan: Court grants interim bail to ex-PM Khan’s aide till April 27

Parvez Elahi is accused of receiving Rs125 million in kickbacks from a foreign company

By APP Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 8:59 PM

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan’s Lahore city on Friday granted interim bail to a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Parvez Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab and central leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been granted bail in a Rs125 million corruption case till April 27.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Trial judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of the PTI leader in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab. Parvez Elahi, along with his counsel, appeared before the court.

Elahi's counsel argued all allegations levelled against his client were baseless and pleaded with the court to grant him bail.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted bail to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and directed him to join the investigations.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the PTI leader and others on the charges of receiving Rs125 million as kickback from a foreign company. — app