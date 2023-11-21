Pakistan court declares jail trial of former PM Imran Khan illegal

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:19 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:21 PM

A Pakistani court on Tuesday declared illegal the jail trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said.

A special court has been conducting the trial on a jail premises citing security concerns since Khan was indicted on the charges last month.

"Islamabad High Court has declared illegal the notification for jail trial," said Naeem Panjutha, the lawyer, in a post on social media platform X.

Khan's legal team had challenged the law ministry notification that ordered the jail trial.

The charges against Khan relate to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in the United States last year, which Khan is accused of making public.

Former cricket hero Khan, who was forced from office in 2022 after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, has had dozens of legal cases filed against him, which he has denounced as an effort to keep him out of politics.

He has been convicted in one graft case and sentenced to three years in jail. The sentence was suspended but he remains in prison in connection with other cases.

