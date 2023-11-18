Pakistan: 15 pilgrims injured in accident in Sindh province

Image used for illustrative purpose. — AP file

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 8:58 PM

Nearly 15 people suffered injuries after a van and truck collided on the Makli bypass in Thatta in Sindh province on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Thatta is a city in the Pakistani province of Sindh.

According to the police officials, the pilgrims were on their way back after paying a visit to the holy tomb.

As per the details, the accident occurred as the vehicles were overspeeding, ARY News reported.

Reportedly, all the injured are from Karachi.

Earlier, at least four people died and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in the Toba Tek Singh district of Pakistan.

The accident took place at Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh when a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing four people, including two women, on the spot, ARY News reported.

However, rescue teams reached the accident site soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the dead bodies were taken to the Rural Health Centre Rajana.

In a similar incident, at least seven people were killed and 15 were injured in a van-truck collision near Jharak in Thatta district of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The accident occurred on the national highway between Thatta's Chalia area and Kenjhar Lake when a van-carrying fisherman collided with an oncoming truck.

Meanwhile, a van driver and one other person succumbed to their wounds after the ambulance got stuck in traffic due to the ongoing protests over inflation and exorbitant electricity bills, according to a Geo News report.

