Pakistan: 4 militants killed by security forces

Russian media publishes a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers discussed weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv
Pakistani security forces on Friday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country, the military said.
The operation was conducted in the North Waziristan District of the province after information about the presence of terrorists in the area was received, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the military's media wing.
After an intense exchange of fire between the soldiers and the terrorists, four militants were killed, the ISPR said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
ALSO READ:
Russian media publishes a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers discussed weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv
The Boeing 777 flight, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014
'Do you really think you can build a better world in this way? Do you really think you will achieve peace?'
Russian attack on a nine-storey building in Odesa kills at least five people, including a child, says Ukrainian minister
He had said at the beginning of this week that he expected a deal by Monday for a six-week halt in the fighting between Israel and Hamas
The quake took place at 9.29pm UAE time
People pay their respects to the opposition leader at the Borisovskyoe cemetery and outside the Soothe My Sorrows church in southeast Moscow
The fire at the six-storey building that houses many eateries was caused by a gas leak in a biryani restaurant