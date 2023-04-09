Pak PM Shehbaz criticises President Alvi for returning CJ bill, calls him ‘PTI worker’

Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday criticised President Dr Arif Alvi for returning the Supreme Court Bill unsigned and called him a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former prime minister Imran Khan.
The president has, since the formation of the Shehbaz Sharif government in April last year, returned bills and also refused to administer the oath to several members of the federal cabinet, including PM Shehbaz.
"President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by parliament is most unfortunate," the prime minister said in a hard-hitting tweet hours after the president returned the bill to the legislature.
Shehbaz said the president has belittled his office through his actions as he follows the PTI chief's orders rather than fulfilling his constitutional duties, reported Geo News.
"Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office," he added.
The bill was approved by both houses of parliament last week and sent to the president for assent amid a deepening political and constitutional crisis in the country over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
After Alvi's refusal to give assent to the legislation, the government is likely to get through this bill from a joint session of parliament.
The president returned the bill for reconsideration to parliament, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
This is the first time that Francis has missed the annual service in 10 years of his papacy
If talks are successful , the agreement could be announced before commencement of Eid holidays, says Reuters quoting sources
Giovanni Vigliotto would decamp with his wives' possessions after tying the knot
The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter Jennifer welcomed a baby girl last month
Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic