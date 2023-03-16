NRI alert: Aadhaar card online updates will be free of cost for three months

Authority urged residents to upload proof of identity and address to revalidate their demographic details, especially if the card was issued 10 years back

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 4:52 PM

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost. The authority has decided to waive off the Rs50 fee for residents to update their document details on the Aadhaar portal.

The free service will be available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023. However, the service will continue to attract a fee of Rs50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate.

If there is a need to change demographic details (name, date of birth, address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service, or may visit nearest Aadhaar centre. In such cases normal charges will apply.

How to apply

Residents may login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number. One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to registered mobile number, one has to just click on ‘Document Update’ and the existing details of resident will be displayed.

An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details, if found correct, click on the next hyper-link. In the next screen, the resident has to choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list and upload the copies of the same to update his/her documents. The list of updated and acceptable PoA and PoI documents is available on official website of UIDAI.

During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity for residents in India. Nearly 1,200 government schemes and programs, run by both the central and state governments, are using Aadhaar-based identification for delivery of services.

Besides, several other services by providers, including financial institutions like Banks, NBFCs, etc are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

