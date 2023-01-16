Nepal plane crash: Total of 70 bodies now recovered, say police

The number of passengers unaccounted for now stands at 2, with a total of 70 bodies recovered from the site

By ANI Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 8:36 PM

The body of another passenger on board who was missing has been found late this evening. Search and rescue operations have now continued after being temporarily halted by weather conditions – a day after a plane crash on Sunday at Pokhara airport.

The number of passengers unaccounted for now stands at 2. A total of 70 bodies have been recovered from the site, say Nepal police.

In a statement issued earlier on Sunday, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said the flight carrying 68 passengers included five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national.

"Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement read.

ALSO READ: