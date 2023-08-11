Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Japan

The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) damaged 13 of 60 silos, injuring 12 people
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, Reuters quoted German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) as saying.
The quake's epicentre was 46km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.
Earlier this year, a strong temblor killed one and injured over a dozen people in the country.
ALSO READ:
The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) damaged 13 of 60 silos, injuring 12 people
Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C
The storms' spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York
It’s travel time. If you are planning a trip to unfamiliar cities and terrains, here are a few apps that could serve you well
'The Exorcist' received 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Friedkin as director
Among those killed were a newborn and a four-year-old girl
Moscow dismisses the talks as a doomed Western attempt to align the Global South behind Kyiv
The batch of common cold syrup branded Cold Out had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol