Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Japan

Earlier this year, a strong temblor killed one and injured over a dozen people in the country

By WAM Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM Last updated: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, Reuters quoted German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) as saying.

The quake's epicentre was 46km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

Earlier this year, a strong temblor killed one and injured over a dozen people in the country.

ALSO READ: