Look: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's son Jeet gets engaged

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet Adani has got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of a diamond trader.
The ceremony took place in Ahmedabad on Sunday and was attended by close friends and family members, according to reports.
A photo of the couple after their engagement has been doing the rounds on social media. The couple were dressed in traditional outfits. While Diva can be seen wearing a pink lehenga with embroidery, Jeet wore a kurta and a jacket with floral prints.
Jeet is currently the vice-president of finance at Adani Group while Diva's family own the diamond company C Dinesh and Co-Private Limited which is based out of Mumbai and Surat.
Jeet also looks after Adani's airport business and the Adani Digital Labs while his elder brother Karan is the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ.
Apart from managing the family's business interests, Jeet is also an aspiring pilot.
