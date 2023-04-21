Indian student shot dead while working at fuel station in US

The victim, studying for his master's degree, hails from Andhra Pradesh state of India

By ANI Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 2:35 PM

A 24-year-old Indian student, who was studying for his master's degree, was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on Thursday (local time), according to the Columbus police.

Saiesh Veera, who was working at a petrol station in Ohio, was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job, the police said. The victim hails from Andhra Pradesh state of India.

"On April 20, 2023, at 12:50am, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W Broad St on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Columbus medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at 1:27am. This incident remains under investigation. Next of kin notification has been made," read the police incident summary.

The police also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the person. — ANI