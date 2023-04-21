Indian student shot dead while working at fuel station in US

In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing
A 24-year-old Indian student, who was studying for his master's degree, was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on Thursday (local time), according to the Columbus police.
Saiesh Veera, who was working at a petrol station in Ohio, was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job, the police said. The victim hails from Andhra Pradesh state of India.
"On April 20, 2023, at 12:50am, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W Broad St on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Columbus medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at 1:27am. This incident remains under investigation. Next of kin notification has been made," read the police incident summary.
The police also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the person. — ANI
In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing
The seaweed also absorb five million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to a study published on Tuesday
All three assailants were under threat of attack behind bars and have been put into a high-security cell under CCTV surveillance, authorities said
Study shows that when antisense oligonucleotides are linked to a specific type of lipid, they are preferentially taken up from the blood into areas of stroke damage
The leader of opposition scotches speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the Bharatiya Janta Party
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel says will pay ministers 'Rs10 lakh' as he hits out at state government and organisers of Sunday's Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai
Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content