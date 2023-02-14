Indian state to impose National Security Act on students caught cheating in Board exams

The UP Board has issued a list of guidelines to ensure fair and cheating-free upcoming examinations

By ANI Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 10:03 PM

India‘s Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on students who are caught cheating in the Board Examinations starting from February 16, an official statement said.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Board has issued a list of guidelines to ensure fair and cheating-free board examinations.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict instructions to ensure cheating-free board exams and National Security Act will be imposed on students who are caught cheating,” the official statement said.

Strict action will also be taken under the Gangsters Act against those found obstructing the examination and their properties will be attached, the statement said.

An FIR will also be lodged against room invigilators and centre administrators found involved in cheating activities, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will start from February 16. As per the official notification, these exams will be held in two shifts — from 8 am to 11.15am and from 2pm to 5.30pm. The Class 10 examinations will end on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations will end on March 4.

For the first time, the Static Magistrates and Sector Magistrates will be appointed at each examination centre by the District Magistrates, it said.

“They will be required to report to the District Inspector of Schools along with the District Magistrate after the examination is over so that daily activities can be monitored. On the other hand, for the first time, a separate room will be made apart from the Principal’s room for strict monitoring of the exam papers,” the statement further read.

Chief Minister Yogi has directed that a separate strong room should be made for the safety of the question papers with 24-hour deployment of two armed policemen with their CCTV monitoring.