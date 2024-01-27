Indian Navy responds to distress call from merchant vessel in Gulf of Aden

Minister says the government will also restrict foreign students' eligibility to receive work permits, crack down on sham institutions
Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to a distress call from MV Merlin Luanda on Friday night. The MV has 22 Indian and 01 Bangladeshi crew onboard, according to the Indian Navy.
Based on the request from the MV Merlin Luanda, INS Visakhapatnam has deployed the Ship's NBCD team along with firefighting equipment to provide assistance to the crew towards augmenting firefighting efforts onboard the distressed MV Merlin Luanda, according to the Indian Navy.
The Indian Navy remains steadfast and committed towards safeguarding MVs and ensuring safety of life at sea, according to the statement released by Indian Navy spokesperson on X.
In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "Indian Navy's Guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to a distress call from MV Marlin Luanda on the night of 26 January '24. The fire fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel is being augmented by the NBCD team along with firefighting equipment, deployed by INS Visakhapatnam to assist the crew onboard the MV. The MV has 22 Indian & 01 Bangladeshi crew onboard. Indian Navy remains steadfast & committed towards safeguarding MVs and ensuring safety of life at sea."
Meanwhile, the US Central Command stated that Houthi terrorists fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and hit the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda
In a post on X, US Central Command stated, "Houthis Strike M/V Marlin Luanda Operating in the Gulf of Aden. On January 26, at approximately 7.45pm (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda."
"The ship issued a distress call and reported damage. USS Carney (DDG 64) and other coalition ships have responded and are rendering assistance. No injuries have been reported at this time," it added.
Earlier this month, the Indian Navy's mission-deployed guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, addressed a distress call from the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack on the night of January 17. INS Visakhapatnam, currently on an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, promptly acknowledged the distress call. The destroyer intercepted the vessels at midnight on January 18, 2024, to provide immediate assistance.
