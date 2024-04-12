Indian man saved from Saudi death row with Rs340 million raised in Kerala's biggest crowdfunding drive

Meta said that its latest tools were building on 'longstanding work to help protect young people from unwanted or potentially harmful contact'
In an heartwarming show of compassion and a sense of togetherness, Malayalis in the south Indian state of Kerala have managed to raise Rs340 million to save a man on death row in Saudi Arabia, media reports said.
According to multiple reports in the Indian media, Abdul Raheem, hailing from Kozhikode, was sentenced to death in 2018 for the murder of a differently-abled young boy in 2006.
But thanks to these Good Samaritans, Raheem will now be able to walk free, reports said.
Raheem, who had been working as a driver with the boy's family, had been serving time in jail for the past 18 years.
In 2023, the boy's family decided to accept blood money.
A campaign was launched on social media and people from all walks of life, including NRIs and businessmen, helped in crowdfunding the money.
