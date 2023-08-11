Indian government proposes overhauling colonial-era criminal laws

Nicknamed 'Eris', it was officially classified as a variant on July 31 'due to the increasing number of genomes in UK data, and continued growth internationally'
India's government moved three bills in the lower house of parliament on Friday aimed at overhauling some colonial-era criminal laws, ranging from the controversial sedition law to strengthening laws that protect women and minors.
On the last day of the monsoon session of the parliament, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah presented bills to repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, many implemented by the British before the country's independence in 1947.
The new legislation "will aim to give justice, not punishment," said Shah, adding that the overhaul was imperative as the colonial laws have been at the core of the criminal justice system for over a century.
The bills will be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for deliberations before passage.
Some legal experts said the bills, if approved by Parliament, may create disruptions and add complexity to the legal process as courts will have figure out procedural implications and positions on tens of thousands of existing trials.
But those in favour of the changes said they enable fresh discussions on the need to reform several laws protecting females and minors, and also adds a fresh layer of transparency to criminal codes.
The bill seeks to replace the colonial-era sedition law which was mainly used against Indian political leaders seeking independence from British rule.
The proposed bill seeks to replace it with a section on acts seen as endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has scrapped scores of obscure laws in recent years to modernise the legal system and free India from its colonial past.
ALSO READ:
Nicknamed 'Eris', it was officially classified as a variant on July 31 'due to the increasing number of genomes in UK data, and continued growth internationally'
The firm reports a 25% drop in first-half net profit to Dh304 million on the back of softer oil prices and discounts on condensate sales
Even a healthy young person will die after enduring six hours of 35-degree Celsius warmth when coupled with 100% humidity
EG.5.1 was added to the WHO SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring list and has quickly become prevalent in these countries
The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) damaged 13 of 60 silos, injuring 12 people
Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C
The storms' spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York
It’s travel time. If you are planning a trip to unfamiliar cities and terrains, here are a few apps that could serve you well