Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to India-made cough syrups

Even a healthy young person will die after enduring six hours of 35-degree Celsius warmth when coupled with 100% humidity
Uzbekistan began a trial on Friday over the deaths last year of 65 children linked to contaminated cough syrups, announcing for the first time a much higher death toll than before.
The Central Asian nation had previously reported only 20 deaths linked to the medicines, which were produced by India's Marion Biotech.
Among the 21 defendants — who are all Uzbek citizens — are former senior officials who were in charge of licensing imported medicines and executives of a private company that imported and distributed them, Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said in a statement.
Charges against them include tax evasion, sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.
The Indian regulator has cancelled the manufacturing license of Marion Biotech, which had exported the syrups to Uzbekistan, and arrested some of its employees.
In December, a legal representative of Marion Biotech said the company regretted the deaths.
ALSO READ:
Even a healthy young person will die after enduring six hours of 35-degree Celsius warmth when coupled with 100% humidity
EG.5.1 was added to the WHO SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring list and has quickly become prevalent in these countries
The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) damaged 13 of 60 silos, injuring 12 people
Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C
The storms' spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York
It’s travel time. If you are planning a trip to unfamiliar cities and terrains, here are a few apps that could serve you well
'The Exorcist' received 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Friedkin as director
Among those killed were a newborn and a four-year-old girl