India: Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building, interacts with construction workers

Moscow's ties with Yerevan have deteriorated in recent months
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday went for a surprise visit to the new Parliament building, sources said.
They said he spent more than an hour and inspected various works. He observed facilities coming up at both the Houses of the Parliament and also interacted with the construction workers.
In July last year, the prime minister had unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. He had also interacted with workers.
The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9,500kg and is 6.5m in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.
The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.
The Central Vista project is poised to strengthen governance infrastructure by building new facilities for India's Parliament and an efficient and sustainable Central Secretariat to house all the ministries of the Government of India.
The Central Vista Development and Re-development Master Plan includes construction of new Parliament building, redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue and construction of Common Central Secretariat buildings.
The new Parliament building will have extensive usage of wooden structures for creation of interior as well as exterior decor, rooted in traditional motifs and elements. It will also have handknotted carpets from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.
Moscow's ties with Yerevan have deteriorated in recent months
The 37-year-old is also first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government
British publisher trying to end high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles
Yang moved to Taiwan with just 20 dollars in his pocket and set up one of the world's biggest dumpling franchises, with multiple branches in the UAE as well
Of the two gunmen, one still remains at large while the other is in the hospital
Putin likens the move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to the US stationing its weapons in Europe
The unmanned aerial vehicle damages three residential buildings, reports TASS news agency
The four-hour service to be started from April 29 will connect Karaikal in Puducherry with Kankesanthurai in Jaffna