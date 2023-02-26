India: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested in connection with liquor policy case

The accused reported his wife to police as missing one week after posting about her disappearance on social media
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were not found satisfactory, officials said.
Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12am on Sunday for the second round of questioning, they said.
The officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI grilled the minister on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.
The CBI investigators were not satisfied with the responses provided by Sisodia and alleged that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications on crucial points sought by them resulting in his arrest, they said.
Before leaving for the CBI office, Sisodia had expressed apprehension that he may be arrested.
