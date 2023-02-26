India: Interior designer held for stalking, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

The accused reported his wife to police as missing one week after posting about her disappearance on social media
A 32-year-old interior designer has been held by the Delhi Police for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing young girls on Instagram, the police said on Sunday.
According to police, the accused was apprehended on Saturday and is a furniture designer by profession who has worked for big firms.
The accused would make multiple fake profiles on Instagram by impersonating young females to entrap boys and then would obtain personal photos and videos of their girlfriends from them, the police added.
According to police, after obtaining photos/videos of girls, the accused used to send them (girls) messages on Instagram using other fake profiles and blackmail them with their personal pictures and videos.
The accused has managed to obtain personal pictures/videos of more than 50 girls which were found on his mobile phone, the police stated.
The police have recovered one iPhone along with the SIM Card used in the offence from the possession of the accused.
