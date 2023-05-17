India: Chairman of Hinduja Group passes away at 87

According to Indian media, he was struggling with his health for some time

By Web Desk Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 6:26 PM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 6:28 PM

The Chairman of the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group has passed away.

According to Indian media, Srichand Parmanand Hinduja was 87 when he died, after undergoing health issued for some time.

He reportedly breathed his last in London. The family issued a statement announcing that he died on Wednesday, May 17.

