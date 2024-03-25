India celebrates Holi, the festival of colour, marking the reawakening of spring

A girl has her face smeared with coloured powder as they celebrate Holi in Mumbai on Monday. — AP

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 3:13 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 3:25 PM

Millions of Indians celebrated Monday the Hindu Holi festival, dancing to festive music, exchanging food and drink and smearing each other with red, green, blue and pink powder, turning the air into a joyful kaleidoscope of colour.

Women, with their faces smeared with coloured powder, pose for a photograph as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Kolkata, India, on Monday. — AP

Widely known as the Hindu festival of colours, Holi marks the arrival of the spring season in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries as well as the diaspora. It celebrates the divine love between the Hindu deity Krishna and his consort Radha, and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation, embracing the positive and letting go of negative energy

Revellers dance during celebrations to mark Holi in Prayagraj, northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, on Monday. — AP

Across the country, people — some dressed in all white — celebrated the festival by drenching one another in coloured powder while others flung water balloons filled with coloured pigment from balconies. Some used squirt guns to chase down fellow revellers in parks, and others danced on the streets to music blaring from speakers.

Food and drink are a big part of the festivities. Vendors in parts of India sold Thandai — a traditional beverage prepared with milk, dry fruits and can sometimes be laced with cannabis.

In parts of India, people also lit large bonfires the night before the festival to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

Holi traditions vary across India.

Last week, in preparation for the festival, hundreds of women in two northern towns celebrated by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as part of a ritual. Known as the “Lathmar Holi” (Stick Holi), it attracts a large number of visitors.