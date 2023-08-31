India: 3,600 journalists to cover G20 Summit in New Delhi

The summer rainfall deficit could make essentials such as sugar, pulses, rice and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation
A total of 3,600 journalists from all over the world will be in attendance in New Delhi next week to cover the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of Twenty (G20), which will be held on September 9 and 10.
Dr P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Indian prime minister, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting of the G20 Coordination Committee, which "took stock of the arrangements for the Leaders' Summit, including media-related arrangements," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said after the meeting.
The PMO said a state-of-the-art International Media Centre at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Leaders' Summit, will be fully ready by the end of this week. "Accreditation letters are being issued to journalists and support professionals like photographers and video camerapersons."
The PMO statement said" "For the smooth coordination between various agencies, it was decided that a Multi-Agency Control Room will be set up at Bharat Mandapam."
It added that "a mobile App has been made for the G20 Summit, called 'G20 India,' which is now available for download both on Android and iOS. Members of the accredited G20 media will witness digital India firsthand through the "Innovation Hub" and 'Digital India Experiential Hub', which are being set up at Bharat Mandapam."
WAM/Krishnan Nayar
The summer rainfall deficit could make essentials such as sugar, pulses, rice and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation
The vehicles owned by Premier League players were discovered by the Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit of the Essex Police from London Gateway Port
Airline warns of international flight delays as NATS applies traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
In the photo, Trump is posed against a plain grey backdrop, just like the 11 of his fellow defendants whose mug shots were taken before him, including Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani
Priest was buried under layers of ash mixed with black earth, with decorated bowls, seals indicating ancient ritual body paint used for people of elite standing
The Republican says he would like to run the government the way Musk runs the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter
The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10cm beneath the surface