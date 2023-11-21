Heavy rainfall predicted in over 10 districts in India's Tamil Nadu

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:46 PM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days. In a statement, India's MET stated that more than 10 districts in the Southern State are more likely to receive heavy rain from time to time due to weather change.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari,Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Theni districts of Tamilnadu today while Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area will receive heavy rain at isolated places, IMD said in a statement released at 1.30 pm today.

On November 22, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu will likely receive heavy to very heavy rain, read the statement. IMD has forecasted heavy rain likely in isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur,Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamilnadu," the statement mentioned.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai, it was moderately sunny in the Kanchipuram district today, while a sudden black cloud surrounded and started raining and eventually started to rain heavily.

Apart from Kanchipuram, many places like Walajabad, Uthiramerur, Chennai Bangalore National Highway received heavy rainfall for more than 30 minutes today, the RMC, Chennai, said.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 22 and 23.

"Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd, IMD said in a post on X.

"Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light/Moderate rain with thunderstormand lightning is likely to occur in some areas," the statement added.

ALSO READ: