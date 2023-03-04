Five killed in explosion at oxygen plant in Bangladesh

Recall effective only for US and Canada markets and covers automaker's Rogue model from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022
At least five people were killed and dozens were injured in an explosion at an oxygen plant outside Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong on Saturday, officials said.
The blast rocked the oxygen unit of the Sheema steel re-rolling mill in the industrial town of Sitakunda at around 4:30 pm (1030 GMT), trapping "many workers" inside the plant, local police chief Tofael Ahmed said.
"The fire brigade has doused the fire and they rescued the people from the plant," he added.
District administrator Mohammad Fakhruzzaman told AFP at least five people were killed in the explosion and another 25 people were injured.
Witness Muslim Uddin said the explosion was "so loud and devastating" that it shook all residential houses in the area.
"Glass in many houses was shattered. The entire area went dark," he told AFP.
The government has ordered a probe into the explosion.
Industrial explosions and fires are common in Bangladesh where safety enforcement by the factory authorities is poor.
In June last year, a fire and subsequent explosions at a container depot in the same industrial town left more than 50 people dead.
Recall effective only for US and Canada markets and covers automaker's Rogue model from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022
Compounds called PFAS linked to several types of cancers, cardiovascular disease, fertility problems and developmental disorders in children said to be leaching into soils via sewage
In 2022, women held 24.5 per cent of director seats across the global index versus 22.6 per cent in 2021
The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes
Popular sports figure speaks out against 'discrimination' after Tunisian President orders 'urgent measures' against irregular sub-Saharan migrants
Every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks
Designer from Ukraine pays homage to her country and her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv
She is serving a 33-year prison sentence on what are widely seen as contrived charges