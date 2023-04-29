Fatima Bhutto, niece of former PM Benazir Bhutto, ties the knot

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and niece of Benazir Bhutto, tied the knot in a closed ceremony in Karachi.
The nikkah ceremony took place at the family's residence at 70 Clifton in Karachi, according to the information shared by the bride's brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr.
"On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I'm very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton," Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tweeted.
According to social media reports, Graham Byra is a US national and chose the name Gibran after converting to Islam. He reportedly runs business in Britain.
"The ceremony was attended by Fatima's loved ones in our grandfather's library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly," he added. He also called for prayers for the couple.
Later, Fatima Bhutto in a post on her social media account shared more details about the ceremony. “My brother Zulfikar tied our grandmother’s imam zamin on me and the ceremony was conducted in my grandfather’s libraries, one of my most beloved places on earth.”
“We won’t be having any other ceremonies, I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through.”
Fatima concluded: “I missed my darling father (Murtaza Bhutto) tremendously, but he was with us. I felt him in my heart and among us as everyone present loved Papa so much. Please keep us in your prayers and thank you for all your kind wishes.”
According to media reports, Fatima was born on May 29, 1982, and has written several books, including a memoir titled Songs of Blood and Sword, which narrates the story of her family’s turbulent political history, and the novel The Shadow of the Crescent Moon, which explores the lives of people in a small Pakistani town near the Afghan border.
In addition to her authorship, she has also contributed to articles various international publications such as The Guardian, The Financial Times and The New York Times.
The Bhutto family has a long history in Pakistani politics, as her grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the prime minister of the country. Her aunt Benazir Bhutto, too, served as the country’s premier.
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed in 1979 after being overthrown in a military coup, while Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007.
Despite the family’s political legacy, Fatima Bhutto has largely remained out of the political spotlight, focusing instead on her career as a writer and activist and has been critical of the traditional political system in Pakistan.
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says