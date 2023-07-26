Family of Indian woman who married Pakistani friend disowns her as couple's video goes viral

Anju’s father said he severed all ties with her even as what sections of the media called a "pre-wedding video" surfaced on social media

The cross-border love story of Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled to Pakistan and allegedly tied the knot with her Facebook friend there, has been making headlines.

Anju's father has said that he has severed all ties with her even as a "pre-wedding video" — as described by a section of the media — has surfaced on social media. Speaking to news agency ANI, Gaya Prasad, also said that what his daughter did was “shameful”.

“We don't have any relations with her. The moment she left India, we cut off all ties with her...I had never imagined that my daughter could do something like this...What she has done is very shameful,” Prasad said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh state, he had described Anju as “mentally disturbed and eccentric”.

Meanwhile, the "pre-wedding" video of Anju, 34, and Nasrullah, a 29-year-old science graduate she first met online, has gained widespread attention on social media.

In the clip, also shared by a Pakistani journalist, the two are posing amidst the beautiful mountains of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Khaleej Times could not independently verify the authenticity of video.

Anju married Nasrullah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir, according to media reports. The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge, a Geo News report said on Tuesday. ARY News reported that an official had confirmed the nikkah (marriage).

Pakistani police said that the woman had arrived on a one-month visa to meet Nasrullah and was staying at his house.

After Anju’s story grabbed headlines, she released a video stating that she was feeling safe in Pakistan and had entered the country legally.

According to media reports, Anju was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kailor village and lived in Alwar district in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan. She worked as a data entry operator and stayed with her husband, Arvind Kumar, in a rented accommodation. The couple has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

The story mirrors that of Seema Haider from Pakistan's Karachi and Sachin Meena from India's Uttar Pradesh state. Seema entered India with her four children in May to be with Sachin, whom she met while playing an online game. Seema, Sachin, and his father were arrested but later granted bail. Seema is currently living in India with Sachin and wishes to stay back.

