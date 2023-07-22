Viral video: Indian neighbour of Pakistan's Seema Haider gives hilarious interview, leaves internet in splits

The way she ridicules the couple has taken the internet by storm, earning her over 952,000 views on the video clip

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old woman, who entered India illegally to stay with a man she met online, has caused a stir in the local Indian community. An interview of a sari-clad woman in the neighbourhood has been going viral as she airs her unfiltered thoughts and ridicules the couple.

The woman is seen standing in front of a group of people as she begins talking into the microphone, saying that Seema "should return to Pakistan" as it "sets a bad example for the future generations".

She adds, "Children will think of getting their wives from Pakistan".

However, this is not what earned her over 952,000 views on the video clip. The language she used to ridicule the man and woman took the internet by storm.

She says, "What's so great about Sachin? Sachin is a weakling, he doesn't even know how to talk properly."

The woman in the clip even compares him to an insect, saying that he resembles a cockroach.

Twitter users have found the comparisons she makes hilarious and have left comments with laughing emojis below the viral video.

Seema Haider met Sachin Meena in the chatroom of an online game during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, according to the couple's media interviews. They fell for each other — and said they got married at a temple in Nepal this March. They spent a few days in Kathmandu before returning to their home countries.

Upon her return to Pakistan, Seema arranged flight tickets and a Nepalese visa for herself and her children. In May, she flew to Nepal and stayed in Pokhara for some time, before taking a bus to Delhi from Kathmandu.

The woman and her children (all younger than seven) managed to reach Greater Noida in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on May 13. Sachin received them — and they stayed at a rented place not very far from his house.

Indian police was tipped off about Seema’s arrival without a visa and arrested the couple. Sachin’s father, too, was held for sheltering Seema.

Later, a court granted them bail, noting that Seema did not enter “the borders of India with any wrong intention”, even as there were speculations in some quarters that the woman was a Pakistani spy.

