Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi on oxygen support: Bollywood star Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev wishes speedy recovery

He was hospitalised after being infected with Covid twice in two weeks

Instagram

by Michael Gomes Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 8:11 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 8:18 PM

Lalit Modi, the former chairman and founder of IPL (Indian Premier League), who recently made headlines for being in a relationship with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, has been put on oxygen support after contracting double bouts of Covid in a span of two weeks "accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia".

On Friday, Lalit took to Instagram and spoke about his condition, revealing he was in Mexico, when he got the infection. He has now been moved to London via an air ambulance.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," Lalit shared on Instagram.

Sharing a photo from an airport, he wrote in another post, "With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City based whose care I was under and the second my London Dr who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen."

After learning about Lalit's ill-health, several people including members of sports and entertainment industries chimed in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rajeev Sen, brother of Lalit's alleged girlfriend Sushmita, too reacted.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong," he commented on social media.

Lalit has announced his relationship with Sushmita in In July 2022. He made the revelation in a note and posted an array of photos on Instagram. He called the Bollywood actor his "better half."

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)," Lalit had posted.

He later changed his Instagram profile photo (with Sushmita), and also the bio, which had a line about her. A few months later, he removed his the profile photo and changed the bio, leading to breakup rumours.

However, the Bollywood actor has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship or alleged breakup.