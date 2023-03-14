Dubai-based air hostess found dead in India, police launch investigation: Report

Your brain is fully ‘on,’ solving problems, honing memories and dreaming
A cabin crew member based in Dubai was found dead under a high-rise building in Bengaluru, India.
Authorities are investigating the case and had initially presumed it to be a case of suicide as she fell to her death from the fourth floor of the building.
Police have said said that the incident took place around midnight when the woman fell from the fourth floor of the building. They added that a preliminary probe into the matter revealed that the victim had an argument with her boyfriend after which she fell from the balcony. Her boyfriend reported her death to the authorities.
Reports say that the police initially concluded it to be a suicide, however, authorities are now considering the possibility of it being a murder.
Police have detained the woman's boyfriend as of now. The woman was reportedly working at an international airline based out of Dubai.
