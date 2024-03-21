Bengaluru water crisis: No rain dance or pool parties on Holi; treated water at IPL matches

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
Bengaluru city in India is facing a massive water shortage with authorities as well as the common people working out ways to conserve water and combat the unprecedented crisis.
Here are some measures that they are taking:
No rain dance of pool parties on Holi
The festival of colours on March 25 could well be dry in the IT hub. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the agency that supplies water to the city, has asked commercial and recreational centres to not use Cauvery or borewell water for pool parties or rain dances for Holi celebrations, according to India Today website.
The agency has also already imposed a series of restrictions like prohibiting the use of potable water for car washing, construction, gardening, and filling fountains and swimming pools.
Treated water at IPL matches
No, the IPL matches will not be suspended. For the three matches scheduled to be held at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, on March 25, 29 and April 2, authorities have decided to supply water to the stadium sourced from wastewater treatment plant. According to an India Today report, 75,000 litres of water would be needed daily during the matches.
Housing societies coping mechanism
Housing societies are resorting to stringent measures to tackle the situation with many asking residents to cut down water usage by 20 per cent per unit.
In Bengaluru's Whitefield area – which is one of the worst-hit areas in the water crisis – a housing society has said it would impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for the misuse of drinking water by its residents. According to India Today,“The Palm Meadows" housing society has not received water from the BWSSB for the past several days and is managing with borewells.
Push for work from home: There are reports about employees seeking flexible hours and some even keen on working from home so that they could move out of the city. Most companies in the city where a number of global IT firms are located have stopped WFH post-Covid but are said to be mulling the option now.
Other steps: Priya Chandran, an engineer residing in Dubai Hills, told Khaleej Times that their family is considering installing rainwater harvesting systems and water purification units at their residence in Bengaluru.
NDTV has reports about people using toilet facilities in shopping malls, taking bath on alternate days and ordering food from restaurants. There are eateries in Bengaluru that are considering using disposable cups, glasses and plates.
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said