6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal amid 4 successive quakes; strong tremors felt in Delhi

Authorities have agreed that one airline company from each country would operate flights between the two capitals
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal at 12.55pm UAE time, the National Centre of Seismology has said. This was followed by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale which struck at 1.21pm UAE time.
Two more quakes (magnitude 3.6 and 3.1) hit the same region at a depth of 15 km and 10 km at 1.36pm and 1.49pm UAE time, respectively.
Earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday afternoon with some people coming out of their residences and offices for safety. Watch the impact below:
People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise residential buildings. The Delhi Police urged them not to panic.
"We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," it said in a post on X.
Tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur and other parts of north India as well. The Police control room in the pink city said there was no information yet about losses.
Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zone IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.
According to the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on April 25, 2015, killing more than 8,000 people and injuring over 21,000.
(With inputs from agencies)
ALSO READ:
Authorities have agreed that one airline company from each country would operate flights between the two capitals
It was carrying 83 migrants and 27 crew members
The US Secretary of State says those responsible for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada need to be held accountable
The suspect in the burglary in the Jangpura area of Southeast Delhi was arrested within four days from Chhattisgarh
The number of workers walking off the job during the first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers has grown to 25,000
The 25-year-old has already made history, becoming the first female magician to make the show's finals
The fire happened in a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335km northwest of the capital, Baghdad
House Republicans are demanding tougher legislation that would stop the flow of immigrants at the US southern border with Mexico