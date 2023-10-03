6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal amid 4 successive quakes; strong tremors felt in Delhi

Four earthquakes struck the South Asian nation today

by Web Desk Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 1:43 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 3:12 PM

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal at 12.55pm UAE time, the National Centre of Seismology has said. This was followed by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale which struck at 1.21pm UAE time.

Two more quakes (magnitude 3.6 and 3.1) hit the same region at a depth of 15 km and 10 km at 1.36pm and 1.49pm UAE time, respectively.

Earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday afternoon with some people coming out of their residences and offices for safety. Watch the impact below:

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise residential buildings. The Delhi Police urged them not to panic.

"We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," it said in a post on X.

Tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur and other parts of north India as well. The Police control room in the pink city said there was no information yet about losses.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zone IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

According to the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on April 25, 2015, killing more than 8,000 people and injuring over 21,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

