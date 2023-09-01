31-year-old Kerala actress found dead; police register case of unnatural death

Police were contacted by a private hospital around 11pm local time, informing them of the actress' death

Photo: aparna_nair_actress/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 9:37 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 10:56 AM

Well-known malayalam TV and film actress Aparna P Nair was found dead Thursday, at her Thiruvananthapuram residence, reported The Hindu.

According to multiple local media outlets, the 31-year-old actress was found unconscious on Thursday evening and was rushed to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

According to The Hindu, Karamana police were contacted by a private hospital around 11pm local time, informing them of the actress' death.

The Indian Express has quoted Onmanorama regarding the establishment of an unnatural death by the Karamana police.

According to E Times, the actress was a mother of two children, Thraya and Kritika, with her husband Sanjit.

Not too long before her tragic demise, the actress posted a wholesome Instagram post dedicated to her daughter.

According to E Times, her Instagram account which often featured her husband and children, seems to be gaining attraction since the news hit headlines.

Aparna was well-known for TV shows like Chandanamazha, Devasparsham, Atmasakhi among others, as well as films like Meghatheertham, Muthugau, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil and Kalki.

ALSO READ: