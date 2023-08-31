Censors ban TV show over rape scenes that 'tarnish' Pakistan

The summer rainfall deficit could make essentials such as sugar, pulses, rice and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation
Pakistani censors have banned a TV drama over scenes reminiscent of a notorious gang rape case, saying the series would "tarnish" the nation's image by depicting it as an "unsafe place for women".
Regulators said the show "Hadsa" would be pulled from airwaves due to parallels to the real-life case of a French-Pakistani mother raped in front of her small children after her car ran out of fuel near the eastern city of Lahore.
"Portrayal of such (a) heinous act will not only trigger the trauma of that unfortunate victim but would also tarnish (the) country's image," said the order from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) released on Wednesday evening.
The 2020 Lahore motorway rape case sparked nationwide protests after local police chided the victim for travelling at night without a male escort.
Then-police chief Umar Sheikh had repeatedly berated the woman -- a resident of France -- saying she probably "mistook that Pakistani society is just as safe" as her home country.
But PEMRA suggested on Wednesday that "Hadsa", which began airing last week, would cause overseas viewers to wrongly "perceive Pakistan as (an) unsafe place for women", adding that it did not portray a "true picture of Pakistani society".
Lawyer Muhammad Ahmad Pansota told AFP that he had lodged a complaint against the show with PEMRA on behalf of the rape victim.
"She said to me actually that whenever she watches an episode, or how people react when they watch it, she has to go through the entire trauma again," he said. "She's not very comfortable with that."
Episodes four and five of "Hadsa" show a woman and her son being kidnapped and assaulted by a gang when their car breaks down, later revealing the character was raped.
Before the series was censored, actress Hadiqa Kiani, who plays the woman, said it was not based on real-life events.
"Unfortunately, the horrific act of rape and violence happens far too often in our society," she wrote on the social media site X.
"'Hadsa' is not based on any one person's story, it is based off of a sickly common part of our reality."
In the wake of the Lahore incident, backlash over victim-blaming and abysmal conviction rates spurred legal reforms, including the establishment of special courts and chemical castration of serial rapists.
Two men were sentenced to death in 2021 for participating in the rape, but have yet to be executed.
The summer rainfall deficit could make essentials such as sugar, pulses, rice and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation
The vehicles owned by Premier League players were discovered by the Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit of the Essex Police from London Gateway Port
Airline warns of international flight delays as NATS applies traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
In the photo, Trump is posed against a plain grey backdrop, just like the 11 of his fellow defendants whose mug shots were taken before him, including Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani
Priest was buried under layers of ash mixed with black earth, with decorated bowls, seals indicating ancient ritual body paint used for people of elite standing
The Republican says he would like to run the government the way Musk runs the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter
The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10cm beneath the surface