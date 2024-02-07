UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

12 rescued from rollercoaster at Hong Kong Disneyland

Around 40 firefighters had been deployed to the theme park, located by Hong Kong's international airport

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AP file
Photo: AP file

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 6:51 PM

Twelve people were rescued from a rollercoaster in Hong Kong's Disneyland after the ride stopped working on Wednesday afternoon, police and fire services said after they deployed dozens of personnel to the site.

Police and fire services were called for assistance from 3.16pm after the Disney ride Hyperspace Mountain stopped working. No injuries have been reported and there was no smoke or fire at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

The passengers were removed from the ride by 4.16pm a fire services representative said. Around 40 firefighters had been deployed to Disneyland, located by Hong Kong's international airport, he said.

Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Hyperspace Mountain ride is described on Disney's website as rocketing into a Star Wars battle. Key features include big drops and being plunged into darkness.

It was due to close for routine maintenance and inspection from February 26 to March 1, 2024, according to a notice on the website.

ALSO READ:


More news from World