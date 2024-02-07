12 rescued from rollercoaster at Hong Kong Disneyland

Interior minister says elections will be held on February 8 as a spate of attacks in the southwestern Balochistan posed no security threat
Twelve people were rescued from a rollercoaster in Hong Kong's Disneyland after the ride stopped working on Wednesday afternoon, police and fire services said after they deployed dozens of personnel to the site.
Police and fire services were called for assistance from 3.16pm after the Disney ride Hyperspace Mountain stopped working. No injuries have been reported and there was no smoke or fire at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.
The passengers were removed from the ride by 4.16pm a fire services representative said. Around 40 firefighters had been deployed to Disneyland, located by Hong Kong's international airport, he said.
Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Hyperspace Mountain ride is described on Disney's website as rocketing into a Star Wars battle. Key features include big drops and being plunged into darkness.
It was due to close for routine maintenance and inspection from February 26 to March 1, 2024, according to a notice on the website.
