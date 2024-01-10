The musician had been battling cancer, and breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata
Baby Yoda's next adventure will take the young alien, seen only on a hit Star Wars streaming series, to movie theatres.
The first feature film inspired by The Mandalorian series will start production this year, Walt Disney's Lucasfilm said on Tuesday. The title character, a helmeted bounty hunter, and his companion, known as Baby Yoda or Grogu, debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in 2019.
Jon Favreau, creator of the series, will direct the movie called The Mandalorian and Grogu. Disney did not announce a release date. Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian in the series, is expected to return to the role.
Disney had paused development of new Star Wars films and scrapped a few projects as it worked to figure out a new strategy for the franchise, one of its biggest. The last Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, was released in 2019 and took in nearly $1.1 billion at global box offices.
The musician had been battling cancer, and breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata
