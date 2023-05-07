Arab League re-admits Syria after 11-year absence

'Govt delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings,' says unanimous decision by group's foreign ministers

Photo: AP file

Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 4:25 PM

The Arab League on Sunday welcomed back Syria's government, which had been shunned since 2011 over President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on pro-democracy protests that started the civil war.

"Government delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings," said a unanimous decision by the group's foreign ministers.

Assad has been politically isolated since the Syrian conflict began, but recent weeks have seen a flurry of diplomatic activity ahead of an Arab summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah on May 19.

