Arab League re-admits Syria after 11-year absence

He will be attending on behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
The Arab League on Sunday welcomed back Syria's government, which had been shunned since 2011 over President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on pro-democracy protests that started the civil war.
"Government delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings," said a unanimous decision by the group's foreign ministers.
Assad has been politically isolated since the Syrian conflict began, but recent weeks have seen a flurry of diplomatic activity ahead of an Arab summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah on May 19.
