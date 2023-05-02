Apple fights $2 billion London lawsuit for 'throttling' millions of iPhones

Indian defence minister on official visit to Maldives says the handover of the ships is 'a symbol of our shared commitment towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region'
Apple Inc urged a London tribunal on Tuesday to block a $2 billion mass lawsuit accusing it of hiding defective batteries in millions of iPhones by "throttling" them with software updates.
The tech giant is facing a lawsuit worth up to 1.6 billion pounds plus interest, brought by consumer champion Justin Gutmann on behalf of iPhone users in the United Kingdom.
Gutmann's lawyers argued in court filings that Apple concealed issues with batteries in certain phone models and "surreptitiously" installed a power management tool which limited performance.
Apple said in written arguments that the lawsuit is "baseless" and strongly denies its iPhones' batteries were defective, apart from in a small number of iPhone 6s models for which it offered free battery replacements.
The company also says its power management update — introduced in 2017 to manage demands on older batteries or with a low level of charge — only reduced an iPhone 6's performance by an average of 10 per cent.
Gutmann on Tuesday asked London's Competition Appeal Tribunal to certify the case and allow it to proceed towards a trial.
His lawyer Philip Moser referred to Apple's 2020 agreements to settle a US class action and regulatory action by US states over iPhone battery issues as showing Apple was not "saying this never happened".
Apple had also committed to be "clearer and more upfront" with iPhone users about battery health to Britain's competition watchdog in 2019, Moser said.
The company denies misleading its customers about iPhone battery issues and points to a public apology it issued in 2017, offering cheaper battery replacements to affected customers.
Apple's lawyer David Wolfson said in court filings that the lawsuit effectively alleges that "not all batteries could deliver the peak power demanded in all circumstances at all times", which was common to all battery-powered devices.
ALSO READ:
Indian defence minister on official visit to Maldives says the handover of the ships is 'a symbol of our shared commitment towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region'
It's a healthy activity with many benefits, but there are multiple ways to get started
The octogenarian leader made the announcement at the launch of his revised version of the autobiography
New lawsuit filed on Monday claims previous Disney board members failed to give proper notice about their agreements, lacked the authority to make them, and unlawfully delegated governmental authority to a private entity
Twitter founder looks to expand text-focused social media service tht runs on a decentralised framework allowing users to build independent social media experiences
Companies' use of technology to monitor and manage employees is becoming increasingly common and can cause 'serious risks to workers', Biden administration says
Guest list includes an architect working on sustainability, a self-made consultant and a budding chef among community workers associated with the monarch’s charity initiatives over the years as Prince of Wales
Successful weight-loss maintainers rely on physical activity to remain in energy balance, rather than chronic restriction of dietary intake, to avoid weight regain