Watch: Terrifying moment teen golfer's ball gets struck by lightning

The 140-kmph golf ball was hit in the middle of a thunderstorm a few feet from the driving range.

A heart-stopping video shows the shocking moment a golf ball is struck by lightning in mid-air just after it had been teed off.

According to the Daily Mail, Tomas Enrique Gomez, 18, had hit the ball off at 140 kmph during a thunderstorm at a driving range in Texas, US, when a massive bolt of lightning struck it.

Gomez is seen in the video making a run for it once the lightning hit the ball, falling over in shock.

'When I saw the lightning bolt, my first instinct was to run,' he said. 'I slipped on the wet floor and was just happy I caught myself.'

Gomez was visiting the driving range with his brother, Andres, 15, and his sister Natalia, 16. Along with them were their three friends, Madison Gonzalez, 17, Michael Vasquez, 16 Jerry Ibarra, and Arlette Ibarra, 15, who caught the moment on her phone.

'I was just glad that it {lightning} hit the ball instead of me,' Gomez said.

TopGolf, the driving range, said that they asked guests to move inside the building after the strike.

'Immediately following the strike, we followed our safety protocol, and everyone was moved inside. We typically don't have guests evacuate the building, but instead bring everyone inside until the storm passes,' a representative from the company said.