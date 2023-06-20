UAE

UK influencer Andrew Tate indicted on human trafficking, sexual assault charges in Romania: prosecutors

The indictment comes after a six-month investigation

AFP
By AFP

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 2:41 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 2:50 PM

Online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women were indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges after a six-month investigation, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The anti-organised crime prosecution's unit (DIICOT) "ordered the indictment" of the four defendants for offences, including "setting up an organised criminal group... trafficking in persons... rape", they said.

