UK influencer Andrew Tate indicted on human trafficking, sexual assault charges in Romania: prosecutors

Tue 20 Jun 2023

Online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women were indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges after a six-month investigation, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The anti-organised crime prosecution's unit (DIICOT) "ordered the indictment" of the four defendants for offences, including "setting up an organised criminal group... trafficking in persons... rape", they said.

