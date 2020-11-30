Americas
Trump senior aide Kushner to visit Saudi Arabia

Reuters/Washington
Filed on November 30, 2020 | Last updated on November 30, 2020 at 07.35 am
Photo: AFP

Kushner will be joined by Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook and Adam Boehler.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his team are headed to Saudi Arabia this week for talks in a region simmering with tension after the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist.

Kushner will be joined by Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook and Adam Boehler, chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation.

Kushner and his team helped negotiate normalisation deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan since August. The official said they would like to advance more such agreements before President Donald Trump hands power to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Kushner’s trip comes after the killing on Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran by unidentified assailants. Western and Israeli governments believe Fakhrizadeh was the architect of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.

The senior administration official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to give more details of Kushner’s trip for security reasons.

The official said Kushner met at the White House last week with the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah.




