Trump senior aide Kushner to visit Saudi Arabia
Kushner will be joined by Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook and Adam Boehler.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his team are headed to Saudi Arabia this week for talks in a region simmering with tension after the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist.
Kushner will be joined by Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook and Adam Boehler, chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation.
Kushner and his team helped negotiate normalisation deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan since August. The official said they would like to advance more such agreements before President Donald Trump hands power to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
Kushner’s trip comes after the killing on Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran by unidentified assailants. Western and Israeli governments believe Fakhrizadeh was the architect of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.
The senior administration official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to give more details of Kushner’s trip for security reasons.
The official said Kushner met at the White House last week with the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah.
-
Americas
Trump senior aide Kushner to visit Saudi Arabia
Kushner will be joined by Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House...
It’s the first time the entire senior White House... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to...
Biden suffered the injury on Saturday with Major, one of his two... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Singaporean gives birth to baby with Covid...
Report offers new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews