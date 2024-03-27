The winless lottery streak ends. Someone in New Jersey won the $1.13 billion jackpot

The Russian president says four gunmen were arrested while trying to flee to Ukraine
Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.
The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the gold Mega Ball 4. The winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, according the the Mega Millions website.
Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.
It’s tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.
The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.
The $1.13 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.
The next big U.S. lottery drawing will be Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot. No one has won that prize since New Year’s Day, making for 36 drawings without a winner.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
The girl's father died as a house was knocked to the ground and she survived because he protected her with her body, rescue teams said
Political leaders, celebrities and cancer survivors send messages while hashtags offering support go trending on social media
Russia's security service said it had arrested the gunmen behind the attack while they were trying to flee to Ukraine
In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves last touched their all-time high
Palace officials struggled to regain control of the narrative, especially after a Mother's Day family photo turned out to be edited
More than 100 people injured at a concert in the Crocus City Hall, Russian foreign ministry calls it a terrorist attack