Remains found in California mountains confirmed as actor Julian Sands

British-born actor Julian Sands was confirmed dead on Tuesday after a local sheriff's office said remains found in California mountains were identified as his.
On Saturday (June 24), hikers found human remains in Southern California's Mount Baldy wilderness, the mountainous area where actor went missing in January.
The body discovered around 10 am in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner's office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.
Sands, a 65-year-old, is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.
Born in England, Sands moved to California in the 1980s to pursue a Hollywood career after the success of the 1985 film "A Room with a View", a period romance in which he was cast as the leading man opposite Helena Bonham Carter.
He also starred as the son of Satan in the 1989 supernatural thriller "Warlock" and its sequel "Warlock: The Armageddon". Other film credits include supporting roles in "The Killing Fields", "Arachnophobia" and "Leaving Las Vegas".
