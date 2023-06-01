Meta unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset ahead of Apple's VR debut

He ridiculed his challenger for his loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal,” as supporters booed
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday revealed the company's next generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, as it braces for Apple to potentially reshape the nascent market that Meta has dominated so far.
Priced starting at $499, the device will be 40% thinner than the company's previous headset and feature coloUr mixed reality, which combines augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) elements, Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post.
The Quest 3 also will have a new Qualcomm chipset with twice the graphics performance, Zuckerberg said. He said the device would launch in the autumn and promised more details at the company's annual AR/VR conference on Sept. 27.
Zuckerberg's announcement came less than a week before tech rival Apple was expected to unveil its first mixed reality device.
Meta's devices comprised nearly 80% of the 8.8 million virtual reality headsets sold in 2022, according to an estimate by market research firm IDC.
Far behind in second place at 10% market share was the Pico device by Chinese-owned ByteDance, which also owns social media competitor TikTok.
Still, despite its dominance, Meta has struggled to sell its vision of an immersive "metaverse" of interconnected virtual worlds and expand the market for its devices beyond the niche of the gaming community.
In March, Meta cut the prices of its existing Quest headsets in hopes of stirring demand. Its high-end Meta Quest Pro now retails for about $1,000, down from its launch price of $1,500, and the Quest 2's 256 GB version now starts at about $430, down from $500.
Revenue from its Reality Labs segments, which includes headset sales, declined 50% in the most recent quarter compared to the year prior.
He ridiculed his challenger for his loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal,” as supporters booed
Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 47.7 percent, the Anadolu state news agency reported
The gap between two candidates was expected to narrow as more, larger ballot boxes are opened in cities
German Foreign Ministry calls the upcoming expulsions a unilateral, unjustified and incomprehensible decision
Treasury Department says the government would run short of funds to pay all its bills on June 5 without congressional action
State news agency says Taliban forces started shooting at an Iranian police station amid a water dispute between the two countries
The five election guarantees will be discussed, approved and implemented soon, says Siddaramaiah
Pressure mounts on the former PM after 33 of his supporters handed over to the army to face trial in military courts