McCarthy loses out in 14th US House speaker vote

No loss of lives or damage to property has been reported yet
Kevin McCarthy lost out in the 14th round of voting in the race to be the next speaker of the US House of Representatives late Friday, amid extraordinary scenes of acrimonious Republican infighting.
McCarthy had been expected finally to win a majority to lead the Republican-controlled House, but his victory lap was derailed by a right-wing rebellion in his own ranks that extended the contest to one of the longest in history.
ALSO READ:
No loss of lives or damage to property has been reported yet
The Pope will deliver the homily in St Peter's Square before his body is laid in papal tombs beneath St Peter's Basilica
He recounts the incident in his autobiography, 'Spare', which is set to be published on January 10
Ski slopes deserted due to lack of snow as several events cancelled
The aircraft was stuck in the snow until sometime between 9 and 10 pm when crews removed it from the taxiway, close to the north end of the runway, said an official
His nomination has been held up for months because of concerns that he ignored alleged harassment, bullying by one of his former senior political aides
The late leader was a close ally of Yeltsin in the dying days of the Soviet Union
Moscow blocks most shipments from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest wheat producers, and its attacks on the country’s energy grid also disrupt the flow of food