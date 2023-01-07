McCarthy loses out in 14th US House speaker vote

He had been expected finally to win a majority to lead the Republican-controlled House

By AFP Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 8:39 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 9:12 AM

Kevin McCarthy lost out in the 14th round of voting in the race to be the next speaker of the US House of Representatives late Friday, amid extraordinary scenes of acrimonious Republican infighting.

McCarthy had been expected finally to win a majority to lead the Republican-controlled House, but his victory lap was derailed by a right-wing rebellion in his own ranks that extended the contest to one of the longest in history.

