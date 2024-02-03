UAE

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes US state Oklahoma

The quake, revised from 5.5 magnitude initially, was at a depth of 6km

By Reuters

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 10:39 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the US state of Oklahoma on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake, revised from 5.5 magnitude initially, was at a depth of 6 km (3.73 miles) EMSC said.

