Look: First photos of Titan sub wreckage captured as mangled debris is recovered from ocean floor

In a grim reminder of the tragedy that happened last week to OceanGate's Titanic expedition submersible, wreckage of the ill-fated vessel — where five adventurers were killed — was hauled into shore on Wednesday.
In photos shared by The Associated Press, some mangled debris of the Titan sub is seen being lifted and unloaded from the the Horizon Arctic ship at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John's, Newfoundland, Canada.
The wreckage appeared like huge chunks of metal, which were quickly covered by a tarpaulin.
The Canadian-flagged Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, that searched the ocean floor not far from the wreck of the Titanic, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of Newfoundland.
The owners of the ROV, U.S.-based Pelagic Research Services, confirmed that its team has successfully completed offshore operations.
The company said it is removing its equipment from the Horizon Arctic after “working around the clock for 10 days.”
Photos from the wharf show what appear to be several pieces of the submersible being lifted from the ship, including the nose cone with its distinctive circular window.
The Titan was destroyed in a catastrophic implosion during its June 18 descent to the Titanic site almost 4km (about 2.4 miles) below the surface of the sea, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers and crew.
The US Coast Guard declared the men dead Thursday after the ROV spotted the Titan’s wreckage about 500 meters from the bow of the sunken luxury liner.
Pelagic said its team members cannot provide information related to the ongoing investigation led by the US Coast Guard.
