Interpol-led LatAm swoop seizes thousands of weapons, $5.7 billion in drugs

Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
Interpol said on Tuesday its largest-ever fire arms swoop across Central and South America resulted in the seizure of thousands of illegal weapons and $5.7 billion worth of drugs after unprecedented cooperation by 15 countries.
The international police organisation added Central and South American authorities had made 14,260 arrests during "Operation Trigger IX", conducted between March 12 and April 2.
"The fact that an operation targeting illicit firearms resulted in such massive drugs seizures is further proof, if needed, that these crimes are intertwined," Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock said in a statement.
The operation found 8,263 illicit firearms and nearly 306,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as 203 tonnes of drugs and 372 tonnes of drug precursors. Eleven people were rescued in Paraguay when authorities dismantled a human trafficking ring, Interpol said.
It said law enforcement had reported a spike in drug-related violence over the past year, fueled by trafficking of illegal firearms. Its operation also uncovered corruption, fraud, environmental crime and terrorist activities.
The swoop saw participation from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.
The operation comes as Mexico, backed by 16 US states and some Caribbean countries, appeals in a civil lawsuit against US gun manufacturers, seeking to hold them responsible for facilitating the trafficking of weapons across the border.
More than half of "crime guns" recovered and traced in Central America are sourced from the United States, according to US gun control agency ATF. This level nears 70% for Mexico and is around 80% across the Caribbean.
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
If you’re not using your diaphragm efficiently, you’re not getting the most out of your workout, experts say
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president Luc Tardif said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March next year
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces compensation for families of deceased as 24 admitted to hospital after Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Mumbai suburb
State chief minister inspects wildlife area ahead of 'scientifically increasing manpower deployment' from May 10 to strengthen protection of the endangered species
There were 1.16 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023 and Doha hopes to have 6 million foreign tourists a year by 2030
Since February, more than 200 people have been killed in militant attacks targeting truffle hunters or by landmines left by extremists