Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, New York judge rules
A New York prosecutor told Case that Los Angeles prosecutors may try to claim custody of Weinstein by mid-July.
Convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California from New York to face rape and sexual assault charges, a New York state judge ruled on Tuesday.
Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case in Buffalo rejected arguments by Weinstein’s lawyer that the paperwork to move Weinstein to Los Angeles was not in order, and that Weinstein should stay in New York to get better medical care.
A New York prosecutor told Case that Los Angeles prosecutors may try to claim custody of Weinstein by mid-July. Weinstein’s lawyers are trying to put that effort on hold.
“We are disappointed by the judge’s ruling,” Mark Werksman, a lawyer for Weinstein, said in an email.
“We are appealing his decision in New York and we have filed a habeas corpus petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent the Los Angeles District Attorney from transporting Mr Weinstein to Los Angeles until he can receive the medical care he needs in New York,” Werksman added.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was not immediately available for comment.
Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison term following his February 2020 conviction in Manhattan for sexually assaulting a production assistant in 2006 and third-degree rape of an aspiring actress in 2013.
He faces an 11-count indictment in Los Angeles on charges he attacked five women from 2004 to 2013.
Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US Covid-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly...
Worldwide, the Covid-19 death toll stands at about 3.8 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Shopping malls, eateries to...
Parks will also be open from June 21. READ MORE
-
Americas
4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s...
Police had few details about the victims, but it appeared that none... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
All flights cancelled as Covid-19 cases reported...
Six new cases were registered. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa
Dr Siraj moved to the UAE seven years ago. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Labourers ‘chill’ as annual...
The annual midday break for workers started on Tuesday and will... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
How UAE engages institutions to combat money...
An effective system to combat money laundering and terrorist... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Distribution of newspapers now allowed
The UAE National Media Council (NMC) had in March 2020 ordered the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa