Donald Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday

The former US president put out a post on his blog 'Truth Social'

Former US president Donald Trump has claimed on his blog 'Truth Social' that he will be arrested on Tuesday.

He also urged his supporters to come out and protest.

The blog post comes as US prosecutors move to indict him over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump said, without providing evidence, that "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office indicated that he would be arrested. He did not detail what the charges would be.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office earlier this year began presenting evidence to a grand jury investigating a $130,000 payment that Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the waning days of Trump's 2016 campaign.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair happened.

