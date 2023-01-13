CNN leaving CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta

Google, Apple and Meta offer near-limitless storage, but it’s wise to keep copies
CNN is moving out of the CNN Center, its longtime downtown Atlanta home by the end of this year.
The cable channel's weekday anchors are all already in New York or Washington, but CNN still has digital and CNN International operations in Atlanta.
Spokesperson Bridget Leininger confirmed in an email that the remaining CNN staff and operations in Atlanta would move to the Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.
The move will happen in stages and will finish by the end of this year, Leininger said.
CNN's previous parent company, AT&T, sold the CNN Center for nearly $164 million to two Florida-based real estate firms, CP Group and Rialto Capital, in 2021, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
It was not immediately clear what would happen to the building's other tenants.
