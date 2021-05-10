Canada: One person killed in shooting at airport in Vancouver

The shooting was disturbing and indicated it was tied to gang activities.

One person was killed in a shooting on Sunday at the main terminal at the international airport in the Canadian city of Vancouver, authorities said.

Vancouver International Airport said earlier in a post on Twitter that it was working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and responding to reports of a police incident outside the airport’s main terminal.

It later said on Twitter the situation had been contained.

“A man was shot and killed this afternoon near the domestic departure terminal,” the police Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said on Twitter.

UPDATE ON EVOLVING POLICE INCIDENT: We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating. We will release more info as it becomes available. Check with your airline on the status of your flight before leaving for YVR. — Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) May 9, 2021

It did not provide more details but CBC News reported that police were looking for one or more suspects in connection with the shooting.

Paramedics at the airport responded and two ground units were dispatched, according to CBC News.

The airport said that it was “open and safe for airport workers and those who needed to travel” but recommended that passengers check with their airline on their flight status.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by today’s incident”, the airport said in a statement.